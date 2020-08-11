Idaho Shakespeare Festival to Hold First Ever Virtual Gala

The gala raises proceeds for shows and educational programming.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival's annual gala will still go on, just virtually this year, according to their site.

This year will be the 28th gala, which raises proceeds for shows and educational programming.

The gala includes an online silence auction, being held from August 3 to August 18, along with a live online auction on August 17.

Learn more about the gala, auctions, and purchase tickets HERE.

