Idaho Shakespeare Festival to Hold First Ever Virtual Gala
The gala raises proceeds for shows and educational programming.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival's annual gala will still go on, just virtually this year, according to their site.
This year will be the 28th gala, which raises proceeds for shows and educational programming.
The gala includes an online silence auction, being held from August 3 to August 18, along with a live online auction on August 17.
Learn more about the gala, auctions, and purchase tickets HERE.
Check out more info from their Instagram page below!
It's official! We are going fully virtual with our 2020 Gala this year! We are proud to be working alongside the wonderful @stokesauctiongroup to bring you "The (1st Virtual) 28th Annual Gala: A MASK-erade," while keeping us all healthy and safe. For more information and updates, visit https://tinyurl.com/ISFGala.
