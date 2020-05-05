ISU School of Performing Arts, Department of Theatre and Dance Announce 2020-2021 Season

Idaho State University's School of Performing Arts has announced its new 2020-2021 show season to start this upcoming fall.

Due to changes brought on by COVID-19, ISU Theatre and Dance has updated the forthcoming season by picking up where it left off and adding new and fantastic shows.

The season will open with Sarah DeLappe's "The Wolves," finally making its debut from last season's all-female playwright lineup. The cast and crew worked tirelessly on the production and are excited to have the opportunity to bring it to the stage at last. "The Wolves" follows a fierce girls' indoor soccer team as they navigate the politics of their personal lives as well as the politics of the larger world, while they prepare to battle on their soccer turf. Each team member wrangles with their individuality while navigating their way within the pack. The show will run Sept. 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 in the Black Box Theatre at L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center

"Elephant & Piggie: We are in a Play!" by Mo Willems and Deborah Wicks La Puma is next in the run. Based on Willems' beloved children books, the show joins two "bestus" friends Gerald and Piggie as they sing and dance their way through a day where anything is possible. With fun music and great friends, this is the perfect play for young audiences and families. "Elephant & Piggie: We are in a Play!" will be performed Nov. 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21in the Beverly B. Bistline Theatre at Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Opening the spring semester is the musical, "Ordinary Days," by Adam Gwon, a show about four young New Yorkers and their unexpectedly intersecting lives. When Warren finds Deb's notes for her grad thesis, it kickstarts a series of unexpected events that will change their lives, along with fellow New Yorkers Claire and Jason as they all search for happiness, fulfillment, love and cabs. "Ordinary Days" will be performed Feb. 26 and 27, and March 4, 5 and 6 in the Black Box Theatre.

The season will close with the classical show "A Midsummer Night's Dream." When four Athenians run away into the forest, they fall victim to tricks from Puck the fairy, causing love triangles and other trouble. Meanwhile, Puck helps his master play a trick on the fairy queen; imaginably, chaos ensues. One of Shakespeare's many great works, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" will be a lovely ending to this exciting season. The show will run April 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24 in the Beverly B. Bistline Theatre.

With this new season, the ISU School of Performing Arts will also be reintroducing reserved seating in its Beverly B. Bistline Theatre, located in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center. This new seating is back by popular demand and will also help maintain social distancing guidelines going forward.

ISU Theatre FLEX tickets, punch cards with four tickets per card, will go on sale July 1 for named-seat holders and previous season-ticket holders. Tickets will go on sale to the public Aug. 1. FLEX tickets are $56 for adult tickets and $50 for faculty and staff. First-time buyers can buy one FLEX pass ticket and get another half off.

For more ticket information, contact the ISU Box Office or visit isu.edu/tickets.





