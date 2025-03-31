Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earth Wind and Fire comes to Idaho Botanical Garden this summer. The performance is set for June 17, 2025.

The seventies are back this summer as Earth, Wind & Fire take to the road on a huge headlining tour! Join the nine-time Grammy award-winning heroes of funk as they sing their biggest hits on stage, including 'September','Let's Groove', 'Boogie Wonderland' and many more for the summer's biggest party!

Earthc Wind and Fire formed in 1969, and are often thought of as one of the most influential bands of their time, with acts including Prince, Janet Jackson, the Jonas Brothers, and even Fall Out Boy citing them as inspirations. Their music has achieved multi-platinum status worldwide, and a short-lived jukebox musical based on their back catalog played on Broadway in 2006.

