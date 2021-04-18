Boise Contemporary Theater Hosts Final PLAY ON! Reading of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL

Join Boise Contemporary Theatre for its last Play On! (the play reading club) reading of Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes April 19th. The book is the winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize.

Somewhere in Philadelphia, Elliot has returned from Iraq and is struggling to find his place in the world. Somewhere in a chat room, recovering addicts keep each other alive, hour by hour, day by day. The boundaries of family and community are stretched across continents and cyberspace as birth families splinter and online families collide. Water by the Spoonful, by Quiara Alegria Hudes, is a heartfelt meditation on lives on the brink of redemption.

