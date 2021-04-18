Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boise Contemporary Theater Hosts Final PLAY ON! Reading of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL

The play, by Quiara Alegría Hudes, will be read on April 19.

Apr. 18, 2021  
Boise Contemporary Theater Hosts Final PLAY ON! Reading of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL

Join Boise Contemporary Theatre for its last Play On! (the play reading club) reading of Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes April 19th. The book is the winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize.

Somewhere in Philadelphia, Elliot has returned from Iraq and is struggling to find his place in the world. Somewhere in a chat room, recovering addicts keep each other alive, hour by hour, day by day. The boundaries of family and community are stretched across continents and cyberspace as birth families splinter and online families collide. Water by the Spoonful, by Quiara Alegria Hudes, is a heartfelt meditation on lives on the brink of redemption.

Sign up and join the club today at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?c.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy

Related Articles View More Boise Stories
Ballet Sun Valley Announces Expanded 2021 Season Photo

Ballet Sun Valley Announces Expanded 2021 Season

Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Summer Reading Series Photo

Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Summer Reading Series

Ballet Idaho Releases NEWDANCE! Photo

Ballet Idaho Releases NEWDANCE!

Boise Contemporary Theater Celebrates World Theater Day With a Giveaway Photo

Boise Contemporary Theater Celebrates World Theater Day With a Giveaway


More Hot Stories For You