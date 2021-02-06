Boise Contemporary Theater Continues PLAY ON! Play Reading Club

Boise Contemporary Theater hosts Play On! (Play Reading Club).

It's a book club. For plays. Because who has time to read a whole book?

This monthly play-reading class led by BCT Associate Artist Tracy Sunderland. Students will develop text analysis skills to help analyze the plays, consider context and socio-cultural movements during the period as they discuss how these plays reflect lived experiences and connect to their own lives.

The company will send you a play the week before class, you just have to read it before you meet.

The next play reading will be of Sweat by Lynn Nottage on February 15th.

Tuition: $100 for all four; $30 per class. Learn more and sign up here.