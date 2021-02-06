Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boise Contemporary Theater Continues PLAY ON! Play Reading Club

The next play reading will be of Sweat by Lynn Nottage on February 15th.

Feb. 6, 2021  

Boise Contemporary Theater hosts Play On! (Play Reading Club).

It's a book club. For plays. Because who has time to read a whole book?

This monthly play-reading class led by BCT Associate Artist Tracy Sunderland. Students will develop text analysis skills to help analyze the plays, consider context and socio-cultural movements during the period as they discuss how these plays reflect lived experiences and connect to their own lives.

The company will send you a play the week before class, you just have to read it before you meet.

Tuition: $100 for all four; $30 per class. Learn more and sign up here.


