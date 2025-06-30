 tracking pixel
Boise Baroque Orchestra Performs Summer Baroque Institute Concert in August

The performance is oOn August 23, 2025.

By: Jun. 30, 2025
Boise Baroque Orchestra Performs Summer Baroque Institute Concert in August Image
On August 23, 2025, the Boise Baroque Orchestra (BBO) will take the stage at First Presbyterian Church for a Summer Baroque Institute Concert. This annual event spotlights emerging high school musicians alongside seasoned professionals, all under the artistic guidance of BBO Director Robert Franz.

The institute offers a four-day immersion into 17th- and 18th-century repertoire, culminating in this historic-informed performance. The concert showcases pieces performed on period instruments, promising an authentic and intimate baroque experience for audience members.

Because of its open-access model, the concert attracts a diverse crowd—from families and students to classical music aficionados—gravitating to the elegant acoustics of the church setting.



