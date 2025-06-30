Boise Baroque Orchestra Performs Summer Baroque Institute Concert in August

The performance is oOn August 23, 2025.
On August 23, 2025, the Boise Baroque Orchestra (BBO) will take the stage at First Presbyterian Church for a Summer Baroque Institute Concert. This annual event spotlights emerging high school musicians alongside seasoned professionals, all under the artistic guidance of BBO Director Robert Franz.
The institute offers a four-day immersion into 17th- and 18th-century repertoire, culminating in this historic-informed performance. The concert showcases pieces performed on period instruments, promising an authentic and intimate baroque experience for audience members.
Because of its open-access model, the concert attracts a diverse crowd—from families and students to classical music aficionados—gravitating to the elegant acoustics of the church setting.
