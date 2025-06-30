Boise Baroque Orchestra Performs Summer Baroque Institute Concert in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On August 23, 2025, the Boise Baroque Orchestra (BBO) will take the stage at First Presbyterian Church for a Summer Baroque Institute Concert. This annual event spotlights emerging high school musicians alongside seasoned professionals, all under the artistic guidance of BBO Director Robert Franz.

The institute offers a four-day immersion into 17th- and 18th-century repertoire, culminating in this historic-informed performance. The concert showcases pieces performed on period instruments, promising an authentic and intimate baroque experience for audience members.

Because of its open-access model, the concert attracts a diverse crowd—from families and students to classical music aficionados—gravitating to the elegant acoustics of the church setting.

Comments

Don't Miss a Boise News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...