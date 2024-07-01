Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Folds comes to the Morrison Center this month. The performance is set for July 30, 2024.

Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation. The Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter-composer has created an enormous body of genre-bending music, including pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records.

He toured as a pop artist for three decades and performed with some of the world's greatest symphony orchestras. A New York Times Best-Selling author and podcast host, Ben also composes for film, TV, and theatre, guest stars in movies and TV, and serves as the Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

A longtime advocate for arts and music education funding, Ben launched a music education charitable initiative in his native state of North Carolina entitled "Keys For Keys." This initiative provides funds and keyboards to existing nonprofits that provide free or affordable music lessons to interested school-age children. On the national level, he's an active member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund.

