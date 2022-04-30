Ballet Idaho Set to Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST WITH PETER AND THE WOLF

Taking place May 6-8, 2022 at The Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise, ID 83725, the much awaited performance of Bruce Wells' Beauty and the Beast is finally here!

Be swept away in the magic of this one-act classic fairy tale before enjoying the whimsy of act two, which will be the world premiere of Ballet Idaho Associate Artistic Director Anne Mueller's Peter and the Wolf, featuring new scenic and costume design (by Andrew Boyd and Mark Zappone respectively) and Prokofiev's famous narrated score.

In the words of Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson, "Beauty and the Beast recounts the tale of a cursed prince, and the power of love to transform and redeem. Set to the music of Léo Delibes, Bruce Wells has reimagined the full length story ballet. With a skillful hand, Wells tells a colorful and complex story in a single act. It is an old and well known tale, but this fresh and lively staging is the perfect synergy of storytelling and movement. This is an elegant and engaging ballet that audiences young and old will admire."

And Ballet Idaho Associate Artistic Director and Peter and the Wolf choreographer Anne Mueller has shared, "I began my process by thinking about the look of the piece and turned to episodes of classic Star Trek for inspiration. I liked that it used color in a very bold way, and that scenic elements were minimal yet striking. I wanted this story to feel like it could have happened to a young boy that lives on some other planet out there in the galaxy."

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast with Peter and the Wolf are on sale and available online at: https://balletidaho.org/beauty-and-the-beast-w-peter-and-the-wolf/.

Take a look inside the production below!