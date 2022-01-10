Beauty And The Beast W/ Peter And The Wolf comes to Morrison Center for the Performing Arts in May. Performances run May 6 - May 8, 2022.

The much awaited performance of Bruce Wells' Beauty and the Beast is finally here! Be swept away in the magic of this one-act classic fairy tale, then enjoy the whimsy of act two, which will be the world premiere of Ballet Idaho Associate Artistic Director Anne Mueller's Peter and the Wolf, featuring new scenic and costume design and Prokofiev's famous narrated score.

Learn more at https://balletidaho.org/beauty-and-the-beast-w-peter-and-the-wolf/.