Anthony Jeselnik Comes to the Morrison Center in January

The performance is set for January 11, 2024 at 7pm.
Anthony Jeselnik comes to Boise at the Morrison Center in January 2024. The performance is set for January 11, 2024 at 7pm.
Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian widely known for his Netflix specials, podcasts, and Comedy Central roasts. He hosts the podcast, THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT, alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal for All Things Comedy.
His most recent stand-up special, FIRE IN THE MATERNITY WARD, premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Anthony was the creator, host, and producer of his series, GOOD TALK and THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE on Comedy Central.
