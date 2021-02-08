Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virginia Samford Theatre To Present Neil Simon's PLAZA SUITE

The Virginia Samford Theatre will offer eight in-person performances with limited seating.

Feb. 8, 2021  

The Virginia Samford Theatre in Birmingham is planning to produce the Neil Simon comedy PLAZA SUITE April 15 -25, 2021 starring Birmingham actors Nick and Kelsey Crawford directed by David McMahon.

"The famous stage comedy and movie is a perfect choice for a real -life married acting couple who can rehearse at home" says Executive Director Cathy Rye Gilmore. Mr. McMahon will be directing the couple via Zoom from his New York apartment. The Virginia Samford Theatre will offer eight in-person performances with limited seating. Safety protocols will be implemented including face masks and social distancing for the audiences.

Celebs Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick were scheduled for a Broadway opening last fall but the production had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

Tickets are now on sale at http://www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org. For more information please contact the VST Box Office at 205-251-1206.


