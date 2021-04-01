Theatre Tuscaloosa To Stream 2012 Production Of THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

Theatre Tuscaloosa's next virtual offering for its 2020-21 Spreading Joy Season will be a presentation of its 2012 production of The Sweet Delilah Swim Club (formerly titled The Dixie Swim Club) by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, available April 16-18.

In this hilarious and poignant comedy, five Southern women set aside a long weekend every August, free from husbands, kids, and jobs, to get together and recharge their friendships, which began many years ago on their college swim team. As their lives unfold and the years pass, these women increasingly rely on one another, through advice and raucous repartee, to get through the challenges (men, sex, marriage, parenting, divorce, aging) that life flings at them.

"Directing The Sweet Delilah Swim Club was one of the great joys of my career," said Managing Director Adam Miller. "We had a fantastic set of actors who were perfectly matched to their roles. I'm so pleased to be able to share this funny, touching show with our audiences one more time."

Cast includes Louise Manos, Dianna Brown Shaw, Lauren Wilson, Jenny Ryan, and the theatre's own Executive Producer, Tina Turley. Andy Fitch designed the set, Erin Hisey designed the lighting, Jeanette Waterman designed the costumes, and Jerrell Bowden designed the sound.

The Sweet Delilah Swim Club will start with a Virtual Premiere Event on Friday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. During this premiere, the show will be streamed live and audiences can join some cast and crew from the production in a communal chat. Following the premiere, the show will be available to rent and view On-Demand through Sunday, April 19. Virtual tickets are $8 per household, per device. Patrons who support the Spreading Joy fundraising campaign with a gift of $75 or more are entitled to one complimentary stream per production.

The Spreading Joy season is presented with support from Shelton State Community College, the Alabama State Council on the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and Signature Sponsor Claire Friday. More information about making a Spreading Joy donation and/or watching shows in the Virtual Season is available at www.theatretusc.com or at 205.391.2277.