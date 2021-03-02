Theatre Tuscaloosa To Stream 2007 Production Of A LESSON BEFORE DYING

Theatre Tuscaloosa's next virtual offering for its 2020-21 Spreading Joy Season will be a presentation of its 2007 production of A Lesson Before Dying by Romulus Linney, which will be available March 19-21.

In this drama, based on the novel by Ernest J. Gaines, an innocent young man is condemned to death in Louisiana in 1948 after his defense lawyer calls him "no more a human being than a hog." Despairing, he decides that he will be dragged to his death like a hog. His godmother asks a jaded school teacher to help the young man find his humanity before his death, and together both men come to regain their dignity, reconnect with their community, and learn "the importance of standing."

"The memories of this show linger with me still," says Executive Producer Tina Turley, who directed the production. "The cast was amazing, led by Stephen Tyrone Williams, a Theatre Tuscaloosa alumnus we brought back from New York to play the teacher. I don't know when I've been more moved by a show."

Other cast members include Jerrell Bowden, Stephanie Marie Mosley, Betty Brown Bogan, Willie E. Williams, Jr., Blake Williams, and George Thagard. The lights for this production were designed by Erin Hisey, the set was designed by Andy Fitch, and costumes were designed by Jeanette Waterman. The show was stage managed by Cassidy Evans Mays.

The play contains adult language, and deals directly with the subject of state execution. These frank depictions may be too intense for some audience members. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Lesson Before Dying will start with a Virtual Premiere Event on Friday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. During this premiere, the show will be streamed live and audiences can join some cast and crew from the production in a communal chat. Following the premiere, the show will be available to rent and view On-Demand through Sunday, March 21. Virtual tickets are $8 per household, per device. Patrons who support the Spreading Joy fundraising campaign with a gift of $75 or more are entitled to one complimentary stream per production.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.