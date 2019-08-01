Susanna Phillips And Matthew McDonald Celebrate Ten Years of Twickenham Fest With An Elaborate And Robust Lineup Of Performances

Twickenham Fest, a premiere summer chamber music festival held in Huntsville, Alabama, will be celebrating its 10th year in production this August. Founded by leading soprano Susanna Phillips and decorated bassoonist Matthew McDonald in 2010, Twickenham Fest brings together top young professional musicians from around the world to Huntsville to celebrate all that Chamber music has to offer.

This year's festival includes performances by a variety of notable musicians, to include Grammy-nominated solo pianist Myra Huang; Principal Timpanist Jason Haaheim and Principal Bassoonist William Short, both with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Music Director of Ryan Opera Center and Assistant Conductor at Lyric Opera of Chicago, Craig Terry; and many more.

"This year's event is going to be so special; we have such phenomenal talent that will be in Huntsville to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Twickenham Fest in August," said Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest co founder. "The week will be filled with unique experiences, to include an intimate, young professional-focused concert, a Bartok Sonata performed on two pianos, Bach by candlelight, a children's-focused concert and so much more. In addition, each venue holds a historical significance for Huntsville; there will definitely be something for everyone!"

Twickenham Fest has garnered a reputation for providing an out-of-the-box experience that is unlike traditional chamber festivals. Supported 100% by private donations, the festival provides performances that are raw, authentic, and creatively controlled by the artists themselves, giving the audience an experience they won't get anywhere else.

To learn more about Twickenham Fest and to see the full lineup of performances, visit https://twickenhamfest.org/.





Related Articles Shows View More Birmingham Stories

More Hot Stories For You