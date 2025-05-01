Interview: Lexie Dorsett Sharp of BEETLEJUICE at BJCC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the wildly popular Beetlejuice National Tour makes its way to Birmingham, BroadwayWorld caught up with local talent Lexie Dorsett Sharp, who plays swing and covers multiple fan-favorite roles. A Mountain Brook native and graduate of the prestigious University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), Lexie shares what it's like to return home with a show that's winning over audiences across the country. From her early training in Birmingham to sharing the stage with her husband, Lexie opens up about her journey, her passion for comedy, and what makes Beetlejuice such a uniquely magical experience.

Q: Your bio mentions touring both nationally and internationally. How has that shaped you as a performer?

A: Touring has been everything for me. Experiencing different audiences and environments has built my resilience and versatility. Constantly moving and adapting taught me more than I ever expected—it was like the graduate school I never applied for. I now have a deep understanding of audiences and theatres around the world.

Q: You graduated from CCM. How did that influence your approach to musical theatre?

A: Getting my BFA from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music was a huge privilege. I was surrounded by top-tier talent and professors, and our small class size created an intense, immersive training experience. We were constantly rehearsing and learning, and I thrived in that environment.

Q: You've performed in School of Rock and The Addams Family. How do those shows compare to Beetlejuice?

A: All three are based on beloved films, so there's always that fun element of audience expectation. People come to recognize the characters and enjoy comparing them to the movie versions. All the shows have strong comedic elements, which suits me—I naturally lean toward comedy and high-energy roles. The Addams Family was extra special because I met my husband there, who now plays Charles Deetz in Beetlejuice.

Q: For those unfamiliar, what does a Swing Performer do?

A: A swing covers multiple roles and is ready to step in whenever needed. I cover five characters—Barbara, Delia, Maxine, Juno, and Miss Argentina. It’s like being on the bench in sports: you're not always on stage, but you're always ready. I often perform different roles in the same week, which keeps things exciting.

Q: How do you manage all those different roles?

A: It’s just how my brain works! I’ve also directed before, so I tend to see the big picture of a show. That helps me understand how each role fits into the overall story, which makes switching between them easier and more enjoyable.

Q: What excites you most about the Beetlejuice tour—especially bringing it to Birmingham?

A: The fans are incredible—some come dressed up, others see the show multiple times. It has a massive following. Coming to Birmingham is meaningful because it's home. I went to Mountain Brook High School and trained with Red Mountain Theatre and Amy Murphy, who is still my mentor today. Returning to perform at the BJCC, where I once sat in the audience dreaming of this career, is truly full-circle.

Q: Without spoilers, what can Birmingham audiences expect from Beetlejuice?

A: They’ll recognize the beloved characters and the signature humor of the movie, plus some Tim Burton-style surprises. The show’s focus is on Lydia Deetz and her relationship with her father, Charles—played by my husband. It's visually stunning, emotionally grounded, and just a lot of fun.

Q: Any advice for aspiring performers in Birmingham?

A: Know your strengths and keep developing them—but don’t neglect your weaker areas. The more versatile you are, the more roles you can play. Get out there, see live theatre, take classes, find a voice teacher, and immerse yourself. Be curious about what moves you as a performer and use that to grow your own artistry.

Q: How has your family’s support shaped your journey?

A: Immensely. My mom was a music teacher, and I grew up playing violin, piano, and singing. My parents always encouraged my passion for music. Amy Murphy also played a huge role—working with her truly changed my vocal journey and my career path.

Q: What’s a standout moment in your career so far?

A: Performing at the Pantages in School of Rock while Andrew Lloyd Webber watched our sound check—that was surreal. Also, simply being a consistently working actor since graduating in 2010 is something I’m deeply proud of in such a competitive field.

Q: What are your hopes for the future?

A: My dream is still to make my Broadway debut in New York. Touring has been amazing, but stepping onto a Broadway stage in New York City would be a huge “I made it” moment for me.

Lexie’s journey from Birmingham stages to national tours is a testament to her talent and hard work. As Beetlejuice lights up the BJCC, she brings not only her versatile performance skills but also a deep sense of homecoming. Whether she’s stepping into one of five roles or cheering from the wings, Lexie embodies the spirit of live theatre: bold, resilient, and full of heart. Don’t miss your chance to see her and the rest of the cast in this electric, laugh-out-loud production. It’s showtime, Birmingham.





Photo credit: www.LexieDSharp.com

