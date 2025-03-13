GRACELAND and ASLEEP ON THE WIND to be Presented at Shelton State Fine Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shelton State Fine Arts will present two one act plays "Graceland" and "Asleep on the Wind" April 16-19, in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

In "Graceland," Rootie faces off with Bev, a fellow Elvis fan, in a poignant and humorous competition to be the first to tour the King's mansion. Audiences are then transported back in time for "Asleep on the Wind," in which a young Rootie shares a heartfelt moment with her brother, Beau. His wisdom and stories help shape her future. Together, these complementary, one-act plays explore love, loss, and the surprising bonds that tie us together.

Returning to the Shelton State Fine Arts stage is Averie Bonneville as "Bev" and LaVorius McCruter as Beau. Joining them is newcomer Ella Perkins as Rootie. Joining in the understudy cast is previous Theatre Tuscaloosa performer Shenika Williams as "Bev" and newcomer Joseph Hardin as "Beau." Averie Bonneville will understudy as "Rootie" in "Asleep on the Wind."

"This is my first show as Shelton State's Theatre Program Coordinator, and I am beyond ecstatic," Director Molly Page said. "This group of actors are outstanding, and I am thrilled to showcase Shelton State's immense talent."

Page is joined by a Production Team including: Ashlyn Lambert, Stage Manager and Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer.

Performance dates are as follows: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, April 16-18, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday April 19, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, April 19, will feature the understudy cast. "Graceland" and "Asleep on the Wind" will be presented in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State.

Tickets for "Graceland" and "Asleep on the Wind" go on sale March 19 for the public. Admission is $8 for all seats. This production is appropriate for ages 13 and up.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2024-25 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by BankFirst, Afflink, Mercedes-Benz US International, Inc., the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. The 2024-25 radio partner is Townsquare Media, and WVUA23 is the TV sponsor.

