Winners Revealed For the European Commission’s 2025 STARTS Prize 

The European Commission’s 2025 STARTS Prize has been decided. Now in its tenth year, the initiative received 1,657 submissions from 90 countries. For its artistic research initiative Sensing Quantum, the LAS Art Foundation (DE) has been awarded the Grand Prize – Innovative Collaboration, endowed with €20,000. The program promotes creative engagement with quantum technologies and fosters an interdisciplinary dialogue between artists and scientists.
The Grand Prize – Artistic Exploration, also endowed with €20,000, goes to artist Sarah Ciston (US) for their project AI War Cloud Database. The database shows how commonly used AI systems are being deployed in warfare – automatically and with serious consequences for civilians.
The award-winning projects and a selection of the 10 Honorary Mentions and 18 Nominations will be presented at the Ars Electronica Festival 2025 in Linz from September 3 to 7.
