Stefano Pace Renews Term as General and Artistic Director of the Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège

The Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège has announced the renewal of Mr Stefano Pace's mandate as General and Artistic Director. This second term, lasting five years, will take effect on 1 July 2026 and run until 30 June 2031. It was approved by the General Assembly convened on 11 June 2025, following a proposal from the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors unanimously recommended this renewal, citing the harmonious social climate within the institution, the artistic quality of the programming developed by Mr Pace, and the sound financial health of the Opera.

Since his appointment in 2021, Stefano Pace has led the institution with a clear artistic vision, unwavering commitment to excellence, and a strong determination to open the Opera to new audiences. Under his leadership, the Opera's repertoire has been thoughtfully diversified, while maintaining a high standard of casting and achieving a marked evolution in theatrical quality.

This renewal reflects the desire of the governing bodies to ensure dynamic continuity in the artistic, structural, and strategic orientations of the Opera, while reaffirming their full confidence in Stefano Pace's ability to consolidate and deepen the transformations already underway.

