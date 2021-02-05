Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Announces Changes In Spring Programme

The productions after April 24 will remain as planned for the time being.

Feb. 5, 2021  

At the beginning of the year Opera Ballet Vlaanderen announced its spring program. Due to the unpredictability of the pandemic and the safety measures, we are making some changes to that program. More productions will be streamed than were initially announced.

The following productions will therefore not be shown in our theatres with audience, but will be streamed live through our digital channels.

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui - Memento Mori
Dance
Live streaming on Saturday February 6th at 8 pm

Richard Strauss - Ariadne auf Naxos
Concert performance
Live streaming on Sunday February 14 at 8 pm

Annelies van Parys - Usher
Opera
Live streaming on Saturday 27 February at 8 p.m. (Please note this is an earlier date than initially announced)

Andonis Foniadakis - Palmos
Dance - World creation
Live streaming on Sunday March 21 at 8 pm

Henry Purcell / Kalle Kalima - Dido and Aeneas Remembered
Opera
Live streaming on Saturday, April 24 at 8 pm

Tickets for these streams cost € 10 and can be ordered via www.operaballet.be

The link for the streamings is valid for two weeks. (Except for Palmos, this link is valid for 7 days). So people can also purchase a link after the live streaming.


