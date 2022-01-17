La Monnaie / De Munt Announces Performances Affected by COVID-19 Measures

The measures imposed by the federal government on cultural activities affect many La Monnaie performances. The company has posted an overview of those performances which have been affected.

The entire performance series of Carmen has been cancelled. All ticket holders will be contacted in the coming days for a refund of their tickets.

The recital by Mark Padmore and Simon Lepper will take place for an audience of 200 people.

Ticket sales for Il trittico will open once La Monnaie receives more information about the number of people allowed for this production.

The Concertini on 7, 14, 21 and 28 January can be held in the Grand Foyer.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/news/2242-impact-of-the-safety-measures-on-our-programme-update-1312022.