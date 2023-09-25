Khatia Buniatishvili Brings Piano Concert to Bozar in October

Khatia Buniatishvili, piano comes to Bozar next month. The performance is set for Thursday 5 October.

Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili is a key figure on the international classical scene. Her virtuosity, musical sensitivity and finely-crafted programmes make her a complete artist of the highest calibre. In her recital at Bozar, Khatia Buniatishvili performs Franz Liszt's arrangements of works by Bach and Schubert - including some famous lieder. After these musical fireworks, she tackles two eminent sonatas by Beethoven. The musician closes the evening on a modern note, with excerpts from Stravinsky's ballet music for Petrouchka.