JOHN BALDESSARI: PARABLES, FABLES, AND OTHER TALL TALES Opens At Bozar September 19

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bozar will present John Baldessari. Parables, Fables, and Other Tall Tales from September 19, 2025, through February 1, 2026, marking the first major European exhibition of Baldessari’s work since his passing in 2020. Spanning 1,000 square meters of the Ravenstein galleries at the Centre for Fine Arts, the exhibition features more than 60 works—many of them monumental and some being shown in Europe for the first time.

The exhibition offers a lively and immersive encounter with one of the most influential artists of the late 20th century. Photographs, paintings, installations, videos, and wallpaper will highlight Baldessari’s singular ability to explore the intersections of image and language. Works have been drawn from both public and private collections in Europe and the United States, with important loans from the Craig Robins Collection.

Curated by Rita McBride, David Platzker, and Bartomeu Marí—each of whom worked closely with Baldessari over four decades—the exhibition highlights pivotal moments in the artist’s career. “The exhibition is not intended to be exhaustive, but it represents the most relevant moments in John Baldessari’s career,” explains Marí. Platzker notes: “John was, above all, a storyteller. Both in his art, and in person, he looked at telling stories as a means of conveying experiences, knowledge, and relaying information to his students and friends.” McBride adds: “The approach to the exhibition is immersive, not linear or chronological but entirely experiential.”

Scenography and Design

The scenography has been designed by OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen, whose subtle architectural intervention provides a dynamic backdrop for Baldessari’s wit and visual humor. Each corner room of the enfilade disrupts the sequence with a playful explosion of images and words. Graphic design is by Joris Kritis.

Accompanying Program

The exhibition is accompanied by a cross-disciplinary series of events, including lectures, debates, late-night openings, guided tours, film screenings, and performances, inviting audiences to explore Baldessari’s legacy across art forms.

Partners and Support

The exhibition is presented in collaboration with the John Baldessari Family Foundation, Estate of John Baldessari & Sprüth Magers, and the Craig Robins Collection, Miami. It is supported by Vlaamse Overheid, uhoda, Sprüth Magers, and Maharam.

A Renewed Visitor Experience at Bozar

Coinciding with the exhibition, Bozar unveils the redesign of its Horta Hall, led by artist Michel François and architecture firm Giusto Van Campenhout, winners of the 2024 open call with Bouwmeester Maître Architecte. The revitalized space, A Room Full of Voices, introduces new furnishings, a monumental textile curtain by Flore Fockedey, and a trompe-l'œil carpet echoing the hall’s storied past. Visitors can also enjoy Horta, a new café concept in collaboration with Café Victor, offering coffee, wine, and seasonal fare in a welcoming setting.

Love Theater in Belgium? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More