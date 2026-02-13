IDOMENEO, RE DI CRETA Comes to La Monnaie / De Munt in March

🎭 NEW! Belgium Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Belgium & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The opera Idomeneo, re di Creta by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be performed at La Monnaie / De Munt from March 10 through March 28, 2026, as part of the company’s main stage season. The production will include nine scheduled performances at the Brussels opera house, with show dates including March 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28. The opera will be presented in a staged format with an international cast and creative team.

Idomeneo is an opera seria that tells the story of the King of Crete following the Trojan War. The Brussels production will be conducted by Enrico Onofri and directed by Calixto Bieito, and will feature performers including Joshua Stewart in the title role, Gaëlle Arquez as Idamante, Shira Patchornik as Ilia and Kathryn Lewek as Elettra. Performances will be presented in Italian, with multilingual accessibility provided to audiences.

Tickets for the production are currently available through the opera house’s official ticketing channels and range in price from approximately €12 to €170, depending on seating location and performance date. La Monnaie, located in central Brussels, is Belgium’s federal opera company and presents a full season of opera, concerts and educational events each year. Organizers encourage audiences to purchase tickets in advance due to limited availability and demand for major opera productions.