Alain Altinoglu Wins International Opera Award for Best Conductor

The International Opera Awards 2025 were presented in Athens, where the Greek National Opera provided the backdrop for a prestigious awards ceremony. The Oscars of the opera world are always big news, but this time they were even bigger because none other than Alain Altinoglu, the music director of la Monnaie, was named Best Conductor.

Christina Scheppelmann picked up the award and honoured Alain with this message: “This award is a wonderful crowning achievement for the many artistic successes and musical highlights that Alain has realised over the past year, both within our opera house and beyond.

We think first and foremost of the Ring cycle and our season opener Falstaff, but also of the various concerts that were invariably received with great enthusiasm by the audience. Alain distinguishes himself as a conductor through his exceptional musical gifts and his enduring enthusiasm, with which he inspires both orchestra members and soloists to Great Performances.

We warmly congratulate him on this well-deserved award and are proud to share this success with him. Sincere congratulations also to all the other winners of the International Opera Awards 2025.”