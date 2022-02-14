IL TRITTICO Comes to La Monnaie/De Munt

Giacomo Puccini honours his own code by bringing all those elements together in a single work, Il trittico, which is made up of three one-act operas.

Finding the right librettos was not easy, but one month after the end of the First World War, his triptych - the grim tragedy Il tabarro, the lyrical and sensitive Suor Angelica, and the comedy Gianni Schicchi - premiered in New York.

Three different eras, three different settings, three different 'colours'; though for Puccini, it is through the contrasts between them that the unity of the work is revealed. For his second time directing at La Monnaie, Tobias Kratzer preserves the original order of the pieces, while weaving them together to form a narrative whole, like a circle with no end. With a cast of artists from the extended La Monnaie family, Alain Altinoglu is the ideal conductor to meet the daunting challenges posed by this triptych.

Performances run 15 March to 9 April 2022. Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1956-il-trittico.

IL TABARRO

Opera in un atto

Libretto di Giuseppe Adami, da 'La Houppelande' di Didier Gold

SUOR ANGELICA

Opera in un atto

Libretto di Giovacchino Forzano

GIANNI SCHICCHI

Opera in un atto

Libretto di Giovacchino Forzano, basato su un episodio del Canto xx dell'Inferno di Dante