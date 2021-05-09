Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eva-Maria Westbroek and Julius Drake Will Perform a Recital at La Monnaie De Munt This Month

The recital will take place on 31 May 2021. It will be Broadcast on Musiq3 on 23 June.

May. 9, 2021  
Eva-Maria Westbroek and Julius Drake Will Perform a Recital at La Monnaie De Munt This Month

With the same taste for eclecticism and vocal brilliancy that brought her international opera fame, the Dutch soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek presents a recital programme that focuses on several composers who brought a particular flavour to the art of the song in the nineteenth and twentieth century.

Accompanied by pianist Julius Drake, she will revisit the repertoires of Richard Wagner and Joaquín Turina, as well as those of lesser-known composers such as Jesús Guridi and Carlos Guastavino.

The recital will take place on 31 May 2021. It will be Broadcast on Musiq3 on 23 June.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1623-eva-maria-westbroek-julius-drake.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Belgium Stories
VIDEO: Sally Matthews Talks La Monnaie De Munts THE TURN OF THE SCREW Photo

VIDEO: Sally Matthews Talks La Monnaie De Munt's THE TURN OF THE SCREW

THE TURN OF THE SCREW is Now Streaming From La Monnaie De Munt Photo

THE TURN OF THE SCREW is Now Streaming From La Monnaie De Munt

VIDEO: Watch a Preview of La Monnaie De Munts THE TURN OF THE SCREW Photo

VIDEO: Watch a Preview of La Monnaie De Munt's THE TURN OF THE SCREW

VIDEO: La Monnaie De Munt Presents Virtual Concert From Hendrickje Van Kerckhove and Yves Photo

VIDEO: La Monnaie De Munt Presents Virtual Concert From Hendrickje Van Kerckhove and Yves Saelens


More Hot Stories For You

  • Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Releases NEW YORK NERVE At The Triad Theatre
  • Theater Resources Unlimited Continues Weekly Community Gatherings Via Zoom and Announces May Conversations
  • Davalois Fearon Dance Announced Spring 2021 Performances
  • New Work by Leslie Cuyjet, Kennis Hawkins and Alex Rodabaugh to be Presented in The Kitchen's DANCE AND PROCESS