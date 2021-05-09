Eva-Maria Westbroek and Julius Drake Will Perform a Recital at La Monnaie De Munt This Month

With the same taste for eclecticism and vocal brilliancy that brought her international opera fame, the Dutch soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek presents a recital programme that focuses on several composers who brought a particular flavour to the art of the song in the nineteenth and twentieth century.

Accompanied by pianist Julius Drake, she will revisit the repertoires of Richard Wagner and Joaquín Turina, as well as those of lesser-known composers such as Jesús Guridi and Carlos Guastavino.

The recital will take place on 31 May 2021. It will be Broadcast on Musiq3 on 23 June.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1623-eva-maria-westbroek-julius-drake.