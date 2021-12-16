Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alain Altinoglu Comes to La Monnaie Next Month

The performance is on 9/1/2022.

Dec. 16, 2021  
Alain Altinoglu kicks off this year of celebrations for the La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra. We are celebrating the 250th (!) anniversary of our elite corps of musicians with music from opera and the theatre: Bizet's L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 and a suite from Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande arranged by our Music Director himself. With the overture from Grétry's opéra-comique La Caravane du Caire, and Benoit's Symphonic poem for flute and orchestra, we also link two of our compatriots together across the centuries and the language frontier. We thus continue our exploration of the Belgian repertoire in 2022.

ANDRÉ-ERNEST-MODESTE GRÉTRY
Ouverture 'La caravane du Caire' (1783)

PETER BENOIT
Symphonisch gedicht voor fluit en orkest, op.43a (1866)

Claude Debussy
Suite of 'Pelléas et Mélisande'
(arr. Alain Altinoglu)

Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne Suite n°2 (1872)

The performance is on 9/1/2022. Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1967-alain-altinoglu.


