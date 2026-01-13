Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Suanne Eckel Thompson - I PUT A SPELL ON YOU - ACT Black Box Studio
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Natalie Hudson - OKLAHOMA! - Milburn Stone Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Chadwick - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre
Best Dance Production
GREASE - Cumberland Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Dr. Shane Jensen - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Thomas Plott - MACBETH - Maryland Renaissance Festival
Best Ensemble
DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Will Heyser-Paone - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Maryland Ensemble Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Eric Jones - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Maryland Ensemble Theatre
Best Musical
DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
CHRISTMAS CAROL DRUNK AFTER DARK - ACT Black Box Studio
Best Performer In A Musical
Meghan McCarthy - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Gillian Shelly - THE BALTIMORE WALTZ - Ardeo Theatre Company
Best Play
MACBETH - Maryland Renaissance Festival
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jim Stoneberger - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - September Song Musical Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Hayden Van Wormer - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Melanie Kurstin - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Maryland Ensemble Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Emily Karol - MACBETH - Maryland Renaissance Festival
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A WINNIE THE POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL - Small Town Stars Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
Annapolis Summer Garden Theater
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos