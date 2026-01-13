Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Suanne Eckel Thompson - I PUT A SPELL ON YOU - ACT Black Box Studio



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Natalie Hudson - OKLAHOMA! - Milburn Stone Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Chadwick - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre



Best Dance Production

GREASE - Cumberland Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dr. Shane Jensen - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Thomas Plott - MACBETH - Maryland Renaissance Festival



Best Ensemble

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Heyser-Paone - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Maryland Ensemble Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Eric Jones - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Maryland Ensemble Theatre



Best Musical

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

CHRISTMAS CAROL DRUNK AFTER DARK - ACT Black Box Studio



Best Performer In A Musical

Meghan McCarthy - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Gillian Shelly - THE BALTIMORE WALTZ - Ardeo Theatre Company



Best Play

MACBETH - Maryland Renaissance Festival



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Stoneberger - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - September Song Musical Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hayden Van Wormer - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Melanie Kurstin - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Maryland Ensemble Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Emily Karol - MACBETH - Maryland Renaissance Festival



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A WINNIE THE POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL - Small Town Stars Theatre Company



Favorite Local Theatre

Annapolis Summer Garden Theater

Winners can download graphics here.