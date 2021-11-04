Way Off Broadway's Family Theatre Presents 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, once again, has a full line-up of entertainment for the holiday season. Along with its Mainstage production of That Christmas Spirit, Way Off Broadway's Family Theatre will be presenting its stage adaptation 'Twas the Night Before for a limited holiday run beginning with a special evening performance on Friday, December 3rd.

"'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house . . ." is one of the most memorable opening lines in literary history. It is the opening to a poem that has become a staple of the holiday season. For Christmas, Way Off Broadway's original stage adaptation of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas returns. In this telling, a little boy named Tyler learns all about the magic of Christmas from none other than Santa Claus himself.

The original poem, first titled A Visit from St. Nicholas, was first published in 1823 and is today, synonymous with Christmas. For the 2010 Season, Way Off Broadway adapted the poem into an original Children's Theatre musical. This year's production will be the second revival the show as seen at the theatre.

Playing the role of precocious Tyler in this year's production will be Patrick Ford, who will be joined on stage by Jessica Billones, Randy Stull, and Megan E. West, with a special appearance by Kris Kringle as Santa Claus.

Way Off Broadway's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas was originally adapted for the stage by the theatre's Executive Producer, Bill Kiska, who is also directing the production. The 2021 revival script has additional material and revisions by Justin M. Kiska. Megan E. West is music directing.

'Twas the Night Before Christmas runs December 3rd through December 22nd of this year. Performances are every Saturday afternoon, as well as on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Special evening performance are scheduled for Friday, December 3rd and Wednesday, December 22nd. Tickets are $21 per person.

To learn more about the show, or any of Way Off Broadway's performances, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com. To purchase tickets, simply call the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.