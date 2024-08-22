Way Off Broadway To Host MURDER IN THE BIG EASY As Part Of The Theatre's 30th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In addition to its regular Mainstage Season, Way Off Broadway has become known for its special events throughout the year. Notably, its interactive murder mysteries in which the audience gets involved and helps solve the case.

As part of the theatre's 30th Anniversary Season,Way Off Broadway will play host to the newest installment of the Marquee Mysteries Series, Murder in the Big Easy.

The interactive event will appear at the theatre for two performances only on Friday evening, Friday evening, October 4th and Saturday evening, October 5th.

Detective stories and mysteries have been a part of entertainment culture for as long as anyone can remember.

From the days of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie to the modern television crime shows of today, everyone loves a good mystery, and everyone thinks they can be the next Sherlock Holmes. With Way Off Broadway and Justin M. Kiska's Marquee Mysteries, they have that chance.

With Murder in the Big Easy, multi-millionaire businessman, philanthropist, and infamous New Orleans playboy Charles Broussard disappeared, only to have his lifeless body found a few days later. His murder has sent shockwaves through the Big Easy's social elite and left everyone in his life as a suspect. There were some in his circle of friends who thought he simply ran off with a young, energetic fitness trainer, leaving his wife nearly penniless. Others wondered if a shady business deal or dark political connection finally caught up with him. Regardless of what finally led to his demise, it is time for his will to be read and his assets to be distributed, which is why friends, family, and enemies have gathered for the evening.

Suspects for the mystery include Betsey Whitmore Brannen as Madam Agribah, Dino P. Coppa, Sr. as Atticus Broussard, Melissa Ann Martin as Miss Pennyrose, Sarah Melinda as D. Eleanor Davis, Esq., and Megan Elizabeth West as Claudette Broussard.

Murder in the Big Easy is the latest interactive mystery from the creator of Marquee Mysteries, Justin M. Kiska, who is directing the event for the theatre.

The mystery on both evenings will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased by contacting the Box Office at (301) 662-6600. For complete details about Murder in the Big Easy, or any of Way Off Broadway's upcoming productions, visit the theatre's website at www.wayoffbroadway.com.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is currently in its 30th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's SPAMALOT, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, …Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph…, Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular Mainstage season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus). Through its outside producing brand, WOB LIVE! Entertainment, Way Off Broadway also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series where the audience helps solve the case - not only at the theatre, but regularly on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and other venues through the area for private functions. www.wayoffbroadway.com

Comments