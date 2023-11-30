Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Tickets to BEETLEJUICE in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow

In its Baltimore debut, the show will play Tuesday, June 25 through Sunday, June 30, 2024, for eight performances only.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, Photo 3 Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; SHREK! THE MUSICAL Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; SHREK! THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Tickets to BEETLEJUICE in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow

The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre announced that single tickets for the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE, the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy, will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. EST. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street) Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and show days 11 a.m. to showtime. Groups of 10 or more should contact BaltimoreGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

In its Baltimore debut, the show will play Tuesday, June 25 through Sunday, June 30, 2024, for eight performances only.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

BEETLEJUICE is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark's 2017 book) with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Robbie”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; associate director is Catie Davis and associate choreographer is Michael Fatica; casting by The Telsey Office. 

Producers for BEETLEJUICE include Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and NETworks Presentations.

BEETLEJUICE opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. BEETLEJUICE's Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 3,921,530 views. BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on TikTok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. BEETLEJUICE returned triumphantly to Broadway with performances on April 8, 2022, at the Marquis Theatre where it continued to haunt Broadway through January 8, 2023.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS released BEETLEJUICE – ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING for digital download, streaming and on CD. The album is produced by Tony Award winner Matt Stine, Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Tony nominee Eddie Perfect and three-time Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch and has surpassed 250 million streams in the United States and 760 million streams globally. These landmark numbers continue the remarkable success of the album, reaching the list of top 10 most streamed OBCRs of the previous decade. The show's songs have placed in Spotify's “Viral 50” charts in 13 different countries. In addition, “Say My Name,” one of the show's breakout showstoppers, was chosen as Amazon's “Alexa Song of the Day” in 2019. The incredible growth is partly a result of user-generated content on TikTok, where songs from the album have been used in over one million videos.

BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Hallmark Christmas Parody Next Up At Cumberland Theatre Photo
Hallmark Christmas Parody Next Up At Cumberland Theatre

The Cumberland Theatre concludes its 35th season with the hilarious Christmas comedy 'The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon.'

2
Soprano Julia Bullock Makes Baltimore Recital Debut in January Photo
Soprano Julia Bullock Makes Baltimore Recital Debut in January

 Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) — Baltimore’s premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists — welcomes soprano Julia Bullock as she makes her Baltimore recital debut alongside pianist Bretton Brown on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5:30pm.

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; ROMEO AND JULIET L Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; ROMEO AND JULIET Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Student Blog: How I Balance School and Theater Photo
Student Blog: How I Balance School and Theater

My first quarter as a senior just came to an end and what a ride it was. While I am blessed to have a partial schedule, I am currently enrolled as an ECAP (Early College Access Program) student at Anne Arundel Community College, taking courses in Spanish and Political Science. Balancing both my high school classes and my college classes have been challenging.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
She Loves Me in Baltimore She Loves Me
Hefner Theater (1/06-1/06)
A Christmas Carol in Baltimore A Christmas Carol
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (12/01-12/23)
Elf, The Musical in Baltimore Elf, The Musical
Tidewater Players (12/08-12/17)
Miracle on 34th Street in Baltimore Miracle on 34th Street
Toby's Dinner Theatre (11/10-1/07)
Neverland, A New Musical in Baltimore Neverland, A New Musical
Children's Playhouse of Maryland (12/02-12/17)
Gospel Choir Concert in Baltimore Gospel Choir Concert
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (12/10-12/10)
The Nutcracker in Baltimore The Nutcracker
Maryland Hall (12/09-12/17)
CLUE in Baltimore CLUE
Hippodrome (1/30-2/04)
THE PROMISED END in Baltimore THE PROMISED END
Baltimore Theatre Project (12/15-12/17)
Westminster Symphony Orchestra Concert in Baltimore Westminster Symphony Orchestra Concert
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (12/08-12/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You