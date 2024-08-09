Tickets For LIFE OF PI at the Hippodrome Theatre Go on Sale Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre, has announced that tickets to the North American Tour Launch of LIFE OF PI – the hit Broadway and West End sensation – will go on sale today, Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. EST for performances Saturday, December 7 through Saturday, December 14. Ticket prices start at $49 and can be purchased at BaltimoreHippodrome.com, Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street) Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and show days 11 a.m. to showtime. Groups of 10 or more should contact BaltimoreGroups@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com or call 888-451-5986.

Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling Olivier and Tony Award-winning stage adaption of LIFE OF PI embarks on another exciting adventure as the show launches its North American Tour from Baltimore, Maryland on December 7 at the Hippodrome. Baltimore is the first of 22 cities on the tour where theatregoers can experience this extraordinary play.

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction and the best-selling and Man Booker Prize-winning book (over 15 million copies sold) by author Yann Martel, LIFE OF PI is captivating audiences across the world.

LIFE OF PI is directed by Max Webster with tour directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, Set and Costume design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Global Associate Puppetry and Movement Direction by Scarlet Wilderink, Resident Direction and U.S. Puppetry and Movement Direction by Jon Hoche , Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design and Animation by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin and Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, Wig Design by David Brian Brown, and Casting by Stewart/Marvilla.

LIFE OF PI is an unforgettable, epic tale and a breath-taking journey of endurance, hope and perseverance that speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show). The global phenomenon was lauded as “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal) and “a wonder to behold” (Entertainment Weekly).

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, the Broadway and West End sensation, LIFE OF PI creates a visually breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.



Martel's extraordinary story of family, resilience and survival and the natural world was made into an Oscar-winning film in 2012. This breath-taking theatrical adaptation is a natural evolution for the source, as it utilizes the communal power of live storytelling and imagination, two of the other central themes of the original novel.

LIFE OF PI first opened to critical acclaim with its cutting-edge visual effects at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield in 2019. LIFE OF PI played Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End where it won five Olivier Awards in 2022, including Best New Play, Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design. In a historic first for the Olivier Awards, the seven performers who play Royal Bengal tiger “Richard Parker” were collectively awarded “Best Actor in a Supporting Role.”

LIFE OF PI made its Broadway premiere at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 9, 2023 to celebratory reviews. The show won three Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design of a Play Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play, four Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play, Outstanding Projection and Video Design and Outstanding Puppetry and two Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical and Outstanding Video or Projection Design of a Play or Musical.

Prior to its Broadway premiere, LIFE OF PI made its North American Premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University. Most recently, LIFE OF PI launched a UK & Ireland tour in the summer of 2023.

