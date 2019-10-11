The Talent Machine Company Presents RING IN THE HOLIDAY 2019!

Join The Talent Machine Company to celebrate "Ring in the Holiday 2019!!" This high energy production will feature holiday classics with a local Annapolis twist! Featuring The Talent Machine Kids, Rudolf, the Elves, Frosty, and many more of Santa's North Pole Friends in a holiday musical revue, traditional holiday favorites will be performed as well as some new high energy dance numbers that will delight audiences of all ages. Come experience this 25 year Annapolis tradition and "Ring in the Holiday" with the Talent Machine Company and make it one to remember!

The production will be performed by a cast of 60 talented children, ages 6-18 from all over the region, and will open Friday, December 13th - 15th and 19th - 22nd at St. John's College Key Auditorium in Annapolis. Evenings and Matinee show times available, ticket prices are just $15.00 and can be purchased at the door, online at www.talentmachine.com or by emailing the box office at TMCholiday@hotmail.com.





