The Audrey Herman Spotlighters Theatre Welcomes Wendy Snow Walker As New Artistic Director

The Audrey Herman Spotlighters Theatre has named Wendy Snow Walker as its new Artistic Director. She has already begun working with Fuzz Roark, their Managing Director.



Wendy has more than 30 years of experience working in professional theaters, arts education, and non-profit arts organizations. She is also a talented Costume Designer and actor. Having worked both as an artist and as an administrator, she understands the unique perspectives of both sides of the creative process. Wendy believes that the performing arts connect us all on a very visceral and emotional level, creating empathy while providing education and entertainment. “I believe it is our responsibility as artists to continue to create pieces that will connect us to our past, reflect the current state of the world, and propel us to a more unified and vibrant future.”



Her goal at Spotlighters is to support the work of local artists and provide a platform for new work as well to ensure that we are reflecting the people, the culture, and the ideals that are so unique in Baltimore.



