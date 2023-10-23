Strand Theater Company Launches Season 16 With YOU TOO? By Taylor Leigh Lamb 

The Strand Theater Company opens its 16th consecutive Season, titled Resilience, as Baltimore's premiere women-centric theatre company, with the book-in-hand production of You Too? by Taylor Leigh Lamb. Directed by Christen Cromwell. This production is a part of the Free Fall Baltimore festival, hosted by the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

Liza is a strong advocate for the #MeToo movement and pretty clear on a few things: all sexual assault survivors deserve a chance to tell their stories and, as a journalist, it is her job to help make that happen. In the course of her work, she discovers that her own father- the only Black partner at his law firm, and Liza's biggest supporter- may be a perpetrator of sexual assault. As she chases the story, she uncovers complicated and conflicting motivations, and grapples with questions of loyalty to family versus belief in one's own personal values.

Cast features: Melissa Scott as Debra, Rakell Foye as Liza, Rysheem McGirt as Jovan, Nikki Scroggins as Korryn, Noah Silas as Bryan, and Kayla Manigault as Ronnie.

Book-in-hand production of You Too? opens on Thursday, October 26, 2023, and runs through Sunday, October 29.

All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214.

Mask wearing is required at some of the performances.

Performance Dates/Times:

Thursday, October 26, 8pm

Friday, October 27, 8pm (Masking required)

Saturday, October 28, 2pm (Masking required)

Saturday, October 28, 8pm

Sunday, October 29, 2pm (Masking required)

Visit Click Here to purchase tickets.

Ticket Prices: General Admission - $10

FREE FALL TICKETS - this production is made possible by the generous support of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts and is presented as part of the Free Fall Baltimore festival.

20 tickets for each of the performances are available free of charge. Use the code FREEFALL23 at checkout.

Limit 2 per order. While supplies last.