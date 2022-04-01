Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spotlighters Presents Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

The Mousetrap is the longest-running play in the history of London's West End.

Apr. 1, 2022  

Spotlighters presents Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP, directed by Paul Saar and stage managed by Brandi Robinson, running April 15 - May 1, 2022.

The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by a snow storm discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be?

One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment, the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

Learn more at www.spotlighters.org.



