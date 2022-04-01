Spotlighters presents Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP, directed by Paul Saar and stage managed by Brandi Robinson, running April 15 - May 1, 2022.

The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by a snow storm discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be?

One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment, the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

The Mousetrap is the longest-running play in the history of London's West End.

Learn more at www.spotlighters.org.