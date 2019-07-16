Single Carrot Theatre Announces Twelfth Season

As part of its ongoing dedication to community engagement and producing thought-provoking new work, Single Carrot Theatre is launching its 12thseason with three site-specific productions staged at venues throughout Baltimore. Included are two works by Baltimore playwrights-R. Eric Thomas and Miranda Rose Hall-and a powerful piece by award-winning playwright Rajiv Joseph

"By producing experiential performances through this new model, we hope that every aspect of the experience-from how the audience enters a space to where they sit or how they interact during the production-will invite patrons to be active participants rather than passive observers of the work," says Artistic Director Genevieve DeMahy.

The season will start in September with Mr. Wolf by Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Describe the Night, Guards at the Taj). The play, which centers on the return of a child who was abducted more than a decade earlier, will be staged in the living room of the rectory of St. John's Episcopal Churchon Greenmount Avenue. This intimate space will seat just a few dozen people per performance and put the audience right in the home of the family adjusting to their unexpected reunion.

Community engagement around the show will look into the challenges and questions surrounding what contributes to missing children, whose cases get reported and receive national attention, and whose don't. "We are casting the production in a way that makes the audience ask questions about what role race plays in abductions, in who is lost and who gets found," says DeMahy, who is co-directing Mr. Wolf with Ensemble Member Lauren Jackson. "Significantly more children of color are missing, but go underreported and don't get the same media attention. Why is that?"

In January, Single Carrot will produce R. Eric Thomas's Safe Space, a mystery farce set in Baltimore, which hilariously and astutely delves into the intersection of race, nonprofits, and the dark side of American history. Thomas (Time is on Our Side, Mrs. Harrison) is a Baltimore-born playwright, columnist, Senior Staff Writer for Elle.com, and host of The MothStorySLAM in Philadelphia.

"One of the things we are looking forward to this season is working with two Baltimore playwrights," says DeMahy. "Working with local voices familiar with Baltimore itself creates work that connects and resonates with our city'sresidents."

The season will wrap up in April and May with Bulgaria! Revolt! by another Baltimore playwright, Miranda Rose Hall (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, The Hour of Great Mercy). A boisterous musical exploration of revolution, art, and home, Bulgaria! Revolt! reunites Hall with the production's original director and co-creator, Elizabeth Dinkova, herself Bulgarian. The two are workshopping the piece to incorporate new material, including stories from immigrants living in Baltimore's Remington neighborhood today, to reflect current local issues.

Locations for Safe Space and Bulgaria! Revolt! are still being finalized. As part of its new site-specific season, Single Carrot is looking to use both traditional and non-traditional theatre venues, with each space selected to augment the social relevance of the pieces and enhance the audience's experience.

Due to the intimate nature of anticipated performance spaces, seating may be limited for some productions, and Single Carrot Theatre will be using a dynamic pricing model for single ticket sales. The new Experience Pass membership is the only way to assure set prices and seats for each production. Experience Passes come with guaranteed seats to each show, admission to one-night-only events, and other benefits. New passes and renewals are currently available onlineat singlecarrot.comor by calling 443-844-9253.

Single tickets go on sale in August.

Mr. Wolf

By Rajiv Joseph

Directed by Lauren Jackson and Genevieve DeMahy

September 13, 2019 - October 13, 2019

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church

3009 Greenmount Avenue

What happens when Red Riding Hood emerges from the belly of the beast? When Theresa, abducted as an infant, is miraculously returned to her parents over a decade later, they must reconcile the child they lost with the young woman they've found. In an intimate examination of love, resentment, chaos, and connection, a broken family and its new members must reckon with the past in order to move into the future.

Safe Space

By R. Eric Thomas

January - February 2020

Unlocking the past can be a dangerous thing. In this Clue!-inspired farce from award-winning playwright R. Eric Thomas, the past comes back to haunt in more ways than one. Helen, a white nonprofit-executive, needs a door unlocked in the definitely-not-a-former-plantation she inherited. Courtney, a young black locksmith, is here to help her out. Charlotte, the ghost of a slave trapped in the house for over one-hundred and fifty years, is ready to pounce. Good intentions and sinister subtext clash in the Maryland world of nonprofit politics, haunted basements, ghostly reparations, and zero cell reception.

Bulgaria! Revolt!

Created by Elizabeth Dinkova and Miranda Rose Hall

Book and lyrics by Miranda Rose Hall

Music by Michael Costagliola

April - May 2020

In 1925, on the eve before Bulgarian poet and radical Geo Milev was taken by police for a "short interrogation" and never seen again, his family's vigil is interrupted by a knock at the door. On their threshold, stands a devilish choice: escape and live, or die and inspire? This rollicking, Brechtian musical, incorporating adapted stories of real immigrants in Baltimore and Remington, examines the temptation of anonymity, the importance of speaking truth to power, and the necessity for revolutionary art.

Dates and locations are subject to change.

Single Carrot Theatre creates socially relevant theatre as a form of civic engagement in Baltimore by producing vibrant, experiential performances in traditional and non-traditional venues; building cross-sector partnerships; and facilitating empowering education programs. Single Carrot Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Box Office: 443-844-9253| SingleCarrot.com





