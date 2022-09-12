Shriver Hall Concert Series Continues 22-23 Season With Return Of Cellist Steven Isserlis

Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) - Baltimore's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists - continues its 2022-23 season with the highly anticipated return of acclaimed cellist Steven Isserlis on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:30pm. Award-winning Canadian pianist Connie Shih joins Isserlis for his fifth appearance with SHCS. A pre-concert talk takes place at 4:30pm and is open to all ticket holders.

This unforgettable evening of gorgeous works for cello and piano include Schumann's Adagio and Allegro, a work of arduous technical demands; FaurÃ©'s Cello Sonata No. 2 in G minor, full of lush Romantic harmonies and muscular lyricism; AdÃ¨s' Lieux retrouvÃ©s, which the composer and Isserlis premiered at the 2009 Aldeburgh Festival in England, where AdÃ¨s served as music director from 1999 to 2008; Hahn's Variations chantantes sur un air ancien ("Singing variations on an ancient air"), a lovely, rare piece that is a small nod to Proust in his centenary death year - Isserlis has focused on the writer before in other ways, including an album, Cello Music from Proust's Salons, released last year; and Brahms' Cello Sonata No. 2 in F major, produced on a summer holiday at a rented villa in the Swiss Alps and dedicated to Robert Hausmann, the cellist of the famous string quartet led by Brahms's old friend Joseph Joachim.

One of classical music's most respected and distinguished artists, Isserlis "fathoms the range of emotions so perfectly, with both elegant and raw playing" (The Strad) and is "at his ravishing best...this is what nourishes the soul...gorgeously arresting...life-enhancing" (The Times, London).

For the 22-23 season, SHCS offers a concert streaming option as an exclusive subscription benefit for mainstage concerts taking place at Shriver Hall.

SHCS' 22-23 season additionally includes performances by flutist Emi Ferguson and early music band Ruckus in their Baltimore debuts on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 5:30pm; the Baltimore debuts of bass-baritone DavÃ³ne Tines and pianist Adam Nielsen on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 5:30pm; Grammy-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 5:30pm; the Dover Quartet and double-bassist Joseph Conyers, in his Baltimore debut, on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 5:30pm; violinist Christian Tetzlaff and cellist Tanja Tetzlaff on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:30pm; pianist Piotr Anderszewski on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 5:30pm; and Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 5:30pm.

Shriver's 2022-23 free Discovery Series features 2022 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition-winner tubist Jasmine Piggot on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:00pm at the Baltimore Museum of Art; 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant and youngest ever winner of the National Sphinx Competition cellist Sterling Elliott, who makes his Baltimore debut, and pianist Elliot Wuu on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00pm at UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall; and the Thalea String Quartet on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:00pm also at UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall.