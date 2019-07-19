Registration is Now Open For Fourth Annual Women In Theatre Conference August 24

Rep Stage, the regional professional theatre in residence at Howard Community College, will host the fourth annual conference dedicated to women working in the theatre on August 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. With this year's theme, "The Power of Engagement," the conference will continue to provide women-identifying theatre practitioners the opportunity to network, while also addressing the need to develop strategies that further the cause of gender equity.



"Rep Stage is grateful the theatre community has fully embraced this conference," said Rep Stage Community Engagement Coordinator Grace Anastasiadis. "We look forward to dedicating more of our time and energy into promoting equity, diversity, parity and access."

The keynote speaker will be Woolly Mammoth's new artistic director, Maria Manuela Goyanes. This year's conference also includes a Speed Network session, an expo in which individuals and theatres can promote themselves and their organizations, as well as an afternoon of readings from the winners of the 10-minute Play Contest.

The conference will be held in the Horowitz Center at Howard Community College, located at 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland.

To register for the conference, contact the Horowitz Center Box Office at 443-518-1500 or visit www.repstage.org/womenintheatre





