Pianist/composer Lafayette Gilchrist Headlines Virtual Concert Benefiting Hospice Services In Baltimore

Gilchrist, Maryland's largest provider of serious illness and end-of-life care, will hold its fifth annual Spring Jazz Brunch on Sunday, June 13, at 11:00 a.m. The event will benefit Gilchrist's Baltimore City inpatient hospice center. The Jazz Brunch will feature acclaimed Baltimore-based jazz pianist and composer Lafayette Gilchrist, whose compositions have graced the soundtracks of David Simon's acclaimed series The Wire, The Deuce and Treme. (Lafayette Gilchrist is not affiliated with Gilchrist, the organization). The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's OrchKids will also perform. To learn more and register for the Spring Jazz Brunch benefiting Gilchrist Center Baltimore, visit www.gilchristcares.org/jazzbrunch.

The event, held virtually this year, will include a brunch delivery from the Classic Catering People for those who purchase tickets. A free option is available without brunch. Proceeds from the event will help provide inpatient and residential hospice care at Gilchrist Center Baltimore for adults and children at the end of life. Gilchrist offers services to anyone in need, including low-income, uninsured and homeless city residents. The facility is the only residential hospice center in Baltimore and houses the only pediatric inpatient hospice unit in Maryland.

"Gilchrist's Jazz Brunch brings together the sounds and tastes of Baltimore with those who care about helping our city's most vulnerable," said Catherine Hamel, president of Gilchrist. "It's a wonderful cause, and Gilchrist is committed to ensuring that every city resident who needs care and support at the end of life is able to receive it, regardless of ability to pay."

Gilchrist will relocate its Baltimore City inpatient facility later this year to a new center at Stadium Place on East 33rd Street, the former site of Memorial Stadium. Currently under construction, the new 30,000 square-foot Gilchrist Center Baltimore, situated on 1.5 acres, will contain 18 private adult and four pediatric suites for inpatient residential hospice and respite care. The center will continue Gilchrist's 30-year legacy of providing end-of-life care for city residents.