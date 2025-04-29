PUFFS to be Presented By Pasadena Theatre Company in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Puffs" will be presented by Pasadena Theatre Company from Friday, June 6 - Sunday, June 15, 2025 at Anne Arundel Community College, Humanities Building Lecture Hall.

In this hilarious parody of a familiar story, three potential heroes are just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers.

Performances are set for ​Friday, June 6, 7:30 pm; Saturday, June 7, 2:30 pm; Sunday, June 8, 2:30 pm; ​Friday, June 13, 7:30 pm; Saturday, June 14, 2:30 pm; Sunday, June 15, 2:30 pm.

