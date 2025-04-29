 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

PUFFS to be Presented By Pasadena Theatre Company in June

Performances will run from June 6-15.

By: Apr. 29, 2025
PUFFS to be Presented By Pasadena Theatre Company in June Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

"Puffs" will be presented by Pasadena Theatre Company from Friday, June 6 - Sunday, June 15, 2025 at Anne Arundel Community College, Humanities Building Lecture Hall.

In this hilarious parody of a familiar story, three potential heroes are just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers.

Performances are set for ​Friday, June 6, 7:30 pm; Saturday, June 7, 2:30 pm; Sunday, June 8, 2:30 pm; ​Friday, June 13, 7:30 pm; Saturday, June 14, 2:30 pm; Sunday, June 15, 2:30 pm.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby



Videos