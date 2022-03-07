Olney Theatre Announces Team For LAUTREC AT THE ST. JAMES

Olney Theatre Center announced the full casting for its one night presentation of the new musical Lautrec at the St. James, which will be performed in concert on Friday, March 11 at 8:00 pm. The new work, with book and lyrics by John Dietrich and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort) will be directed by Jason King Jones, Olney Theatre's senior associate artistic director, music directed by Christopher Youstra and choreographed by Rober Mintz. Youstra also serves as the Artistic Director for Olney's Applause Series, which produces new and classic musicals in concert versions. Tickets cost $60 and are available at olneytheatre.org

Gregory Maheu, who received a Helen Hayes nomination for his work at Olney in Once, takes the titular lead as Henri de Toulouse Lautrec. He is joined by A.D. 16 cast members Alan H. Green, Jade Jones, Calvin McCullough, Adelina Mitchell, Rj Pavel, John Sygar, and Chani Werely. Broadway veteran Donna Migiliaccio and Jessica Lauren Ball complete the lineup. A 12-piece orchestra, conducted by Youstra will elevate the presentation from the typical piano-accompanied readings of new musicals.

In March, 1899, French artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, passes out in a gutter and is kidnapped. He awakes in the Chateau St. James, an asylum. Triggered by his imagination and a need to understand his downfall, the St. James continuously transforms around Lautrec into an intoxicating and provocative world-one that inspires, yet may destroy him.

Youstra selected the musical after seeing a workshop presentation at the 2019 National Alliance of Musical Theatre's 31st Annual Showcase in 2019. The concert is supported in part by the Frank Young Fund for New Musicals, a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

Olney Theatre's producer of the Applause Concert Series is Jenna Duncan, Lighting Design by Sarah Tundermann, Sound Design and Sound Engineered by Kaitlyn Sapp. Karen Currie is the Production Stage Manager.

Masks and proof of COVID vaccination are required to attend for all patrons. Exemptions may be made for those who are not vaccinated, such as children under 5, people with certain medical conditions preventing vaccination, or those with closely held religious beliefs. These patrons must provide proof of a timely negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours or a rapid antigen test taken within six hours of showtime.Visit OlneyTheatre.org/vax for more information.