OMMA WAS A BAD MUTHA...SHUT YO MOUTH Announced At Charm City Fringe Festival

It's 1982, and a movin', groovin' house party deep in the sticks of Omaha, NE becomes the backdrop of a universal story of a young girl's untimely coming of age into womanhood and adulthood amidst her momma's wild and racous weekend house parties.

This NAACP-Nominated autobiographical 1-woman show is making its East Coast debut at the Charm City Fringe Festival.

Explains Fee King, "MOMMA WAS A BAD MUTHA...SHUT YO MOUTH is not only Entertaining,full of laughs, reminiscing and card table trash talking, but it is also Edutainment sending a powerful message filled with life lessons and coping alternatives, tools and a powerful takeaway for our young people-particularly African- American and Hispanic teen girls and boys in underprivileged and neglected inner city areas. This piece offers healing and answers for the single mother who struggles to care for her daughters, as well as clarity and understanding for the men who desire to love them."

Charm City Fringe Festival-Downtown Cultural Arts Ctr. Banquet Hall- 401 N. Howard Baltimore, Md, Oct 16th 6:30pm Tix: $15 Oct 18th 8:15PM Tix $15 Oct 19th 4:45PM Tix $15 Oct 20th 3:00PM Tix $15





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You