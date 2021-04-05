McDaniel College Students Perform Radio Play

McDaniel College students perform in the radio play "Twisted Tales of Poe," which is based on the stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe.

Directed by theatre arts faculty member Gené Fouché, the performance will be broadcast on McDaniel College's student-run radio station, Green Terror Radio (WGTR), on Friday, April 30 and Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

The cast includes McDaniel College students Vanessa Bliss of Reston, Va., Harrison Booth of Leola, Pa., Zack Callis of Damascus, Md., Nicholle D'Anna of Essex, Md., Madison Dehais of Montpelier, Va., Corey Foote of Baltimore (21202), Sophia Gilbart of Taneytown, Md., Bryant Gutknecht of Manchester, Md., Destiny Houston of Baltimore (21229), Lauren McKenna of Sykesville, Md., Mandy Murren of Hanover, Pa., Corey Van Huff of Neptune City, N.J., Emma Walther of York, Pa., and Luke Weinberg of San Jose, Calif.

Adapted by Philip Grecian, "Twisted Tales of Poe" includes four stories from Edgar Allan Poe, including "Tell Tale Heart," "Cask of Amontillado," "The Raven," and "The Black Cat." Each is told in the form of a staged radio drama, complete with cues for sound effects and music.

According to Fouché, it was important to find a creative way for McDaniel's theatre arts department to bring this performance to the community-at-large, while also giving McDaniel students the opportunity to obtain real-world experience. Due to COVID-19, theatre performances at McDaniel have been open only to members of the campus community this academic year.

"I really wanted to find a way for our students to have the opportunity to perform for a public audience and this format gives us the ability to share the talents of our students to an even larger audience than normal," said Fouché.

To access the broadcast live, visit mgtradiostation.wordpress.com.

Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/theatre to learn more about the theatre arts department at McDaniel. For more information about McDaniel College, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.