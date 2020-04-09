Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Stream Original Works

In the wake of the COVID-19 Shutdown, Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) remains committed to its mission of creating courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper and laugh longer. Starting this week, MET will release archival recordings of. two original works on Vimeo On Demand with more to come through their METVault program as the shutdown stretches on.

For the first time, audiences will be able to revisit MET's 2013 production of Pickle My Monkey, a door-slamming farce in which a femme fetal seeks refuge under a sexual ruse to take advantage of everyone in her wake, while an artist paints, a singer sings, and a conspiracy theorist hits the jackpot. Directed by Tad Janes and written by MET Company members Lisa Burl, Kevin Cole and Matt Lee, the show centers around a group of friends who refuse to be bothered by the chaos going on outside their apartment. As Jack Evans sings "the world crumbles around us, it's all good" Pickle My Monkey is the perfect show for anyone who feels like life trapped in their home has gotten too dull. Pickle My Monkey is recommended for mature audiences.

Families and fans of MET's Fun Company will be glad to find A Tale Of Two Trolls has also been made available. Hilltop and Underbridge are about as different as two trolls can be! But when Prince Handsomepants invites the entire kingdom to his royal ball, of course the trolls want to go! Can Underbridge transform Hilltop into Princess material? Or will she embarrass him in front of royalty? Directed by Bethanie Herman and written by Caitlyn Joy, A Tale Of Two Trolls is sure to delight audiences of all ages!

Pickle My Monkey and A Tale Of Two Trolls will each be available to rent for a small donation and can be found online at marylandensemble.org/met-vault. Additional shows will be added soon with mainstage productions available for a $4 donation and Fun Company productions available for a $2 donation. All funds raised through the METVault program go towards MET's Keep The Ghost Light On fundraiser to help cover the theatre's operational costs during the shutdown.





