Maryland Ensemble Theatre Hosts 2025/ 2026 Season Preview at Rockwell Brewery Riverside

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join the Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET)’s staff, board, and ensemble of theatre artists as they announce their 2025/ 2026 season of MainStage, FUN Company, MET Comedy Night shows, and more! Audience members can expect special preview performances from each upcoming MainStage production along with the announcement of their directors, performances by MET Comedy Night house teams The Comedy Pigs and Oh Crit!, an exciting special announcement about the MET space, and 25/ 26 season subscriptions available at the lowest price of the season! Attendees will also learn about MET’s Ensemble School offerings for all ages, interests, and skill levels.

MainStage

MET’s MainStage offerings cover a wide variety of theatrical experiences. From plays to musicals, intense dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, beloved classics to world premiere originals, MET’s line up is designed to get audiences excited about live performance.

FUN Company

MET’s FUN Company produces a full season of family-friendly productions for young audiences, both at MET in Downtown Frederick and in schools working within Frederick County Public Schools and other local educational institutions.

MET Comedy Night

Every Friday and Saturday Night at 8:30 p.m., September through June, MET Comedy Night hosts a variety of improv shows by MET’s resident house teams. From familiar favorites like The Comedy Pigs and Oh Crit!, to newer additions such as That’s What She Said, Off Key: An Improvised Musical, Key City Improv, and more, comedy fans are sure to find something they love at MET Comedy Night.

Season Subscriptions

Theatergoers who are interested in attending two or more productions at MET are encouraged to purchase a subscription. By attending season preview, patrons have the opportunity to purchase subscriptions at a significantly reduced cost only available that evening. This deal will not be offered at any other time. Season subscriptions and flex passes will be available for a cost savings throughout the season, beginning July 1st.

If you are interested in purchasing a subscription or making a donation, but are not able to attend Season Preview, please contact Audience Services Manager, Zack Callis, at zcallis@marylandensemble.org or 301-694-4744.

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds