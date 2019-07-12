MET Hosts 2nd Annual Drag Ball Fundraiser

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) announces their summer fundraising event: The Second Annual Drag Ball. Taking place on the MET mainstage on Saturday, August 17th, 2019, the evening's Hostess Roxy Scintilla will lead a line-up of the region's favorite Queens, including Areola Grande, Johanna Raehnes, Chastity Vain, Nicole James, and Ashley Banks.

The event features two performances to choose from at either 7 or 9 pm, where a wine and beer bar will be swinging, and fun will be had. Guests are asked to bring their singles with them, as tips are welcome! Seating is General Admission. $40 for online single ticket purchases, $50 at-the-door as space permits, and for those who want to be closer to the action, a limited number of cabaret on-stage tables and a bottle of wine for 2 are available for $100. A VIP reception Hostess Roxy Scintilla and the entourage will be rocking between shows (only 45 tickets available).

All proceeds with the exception of any performer tips will benefit MET as it begins its 22nd year of providing the region with top-quality and thought-provoking professional theatre.

MET is located at 31 W. Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Tickets are now available online on the "special events" section of the MET website: https://marylandensemble.org/special-events/





