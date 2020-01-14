Lyft Will Give Audiences Free Rides To The BIG Theater In Baltimore's Station North Arts & Entertainment District

The nonprofit Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) brings free rides to nearby Baltimore audiences in partnership with Lyft.

"Local nonprofits work hard year-round to improve lives in their communities - often without the funding larger organizations have," Lyft shared in their blog. "To recognize the contributions of local nonprofits and ease transportation barriers they face, we award grants in the form of Lyft ride credit to a variety of local nonprofits each quarter. "

Lyft created its community program to help give back to the communities by helping with transportation issues affecting communities within our city.

To receive a free code, anyone can fill out a form to receive a code for two uses worth $10 each for a roundtrip to The BIG Theater in Station North. The BIG Theater is a former bowling alley and later was home to The Everyman Theater. BIG took over the venue in 2017.

The Station North Arts and Entertainment District became an area and official arts and entertainment district in 2002. Art-focused organizations run theaters and galleries with former warehouses converted into apartments.

The district spans the three historic neighborhoods of Charles North, Greenmount West, and Barclay.

For more information and tickets go to bigimprov.org/lyft

Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) serves as the city's leading non-profit improv comedy venue. BIG began in 2004 and now entertains with over 800 shows each year. With an annual audience of over 27,000 attendees, over 100 regular performers present audiences with shows every night of the week. As part of Young Audiences of Maryland (YAMD), BIG performs in assemblies and teaching residencies in Maryland schools.

The BIG Theater opened in October 2017 in Station North. The theater offers 3,000 square feet of space for shows; classes and workshops for adults, kids and teens; a podcast studio. BIG shows include improv comedy, stand-up, sketch, and more.

For more information: bigimprov.org/press





