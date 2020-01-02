LOVE AND INFORMATION By Caryl Churchill Comes to FPCT

Love and Information by Caryl Churchill, directed by Deirdre McAllister, comes to Fells Point Corner Theatre.

A fast paced collage of short scenes, the ensemble cast searches for meaning in a world of broken communication and constantly changing technology. Each scene deals with the various ways we receive and give information in contemporary society, but still manages to capture familiar and human moments of confusion, deep forlorn, and intense joy; moments that disappear before we even realize it. Fandom and torture, sex and terror, parenthood and loss, Churchill's kaleidoscope of contemporary life is an enjoyable and gripping experience that will leave audiences delightfully brimming with existential dread!

Cast: Deirdre McAllister, Willard Brewington, Isaiah Harvey, Nina Kearin, Carolyn Koch, Autumn Koehnlein, Megan Livingston, Michael Makar, Jess Rivera and Caitlin Weaver.

Fells Point Corner Theatre, 251 S Ann St. Baltimore, MD

Friday January 10, 2019 - Sunday February 2, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=fpct





