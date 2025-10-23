Imagination Stage To Premiere THE SNOWMAN AND THE SNOWDOG for the Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Imagination Stage will debut a brand-new musical adaptation of The Snowman and the Snowdog this holiday season, running November 19, 2025–January 4, 2026, in the Annette M. and Theodore N. Lerner Family Theatre.

The production marks a world premiere for the metro DC region’s leading professional theatre for young audiences and continues Imagination Stage’s tradition of creating immersive, family-centered holiday experiences.

Based on the 2012 animated short film of the same name, the story follows a young boy who, after losing his beloved dog, builds a snowman and a snowdog in his new backyard. When the figures come to life, they embark on a nighttime adventure filled with discovery and joy. The stage version is adapted and directed by Janet Stanford, with music by Ilan Eshkeri and Andy Burrows, and additional compositions and orchestrations by Tim Guillot.

The production blends live acting, puppetry, and visual storytelling through scenic projections designed by Erik Van Wyk and Kelly Colburn, complemented by choreography from Nikki Mirza and lighting by Yannick Godts. The cast includes Tyler Dobies, Lilli Hokama, Alexandra López, Ryan Sellers, Drew Sharpe, Douglas Ullman Jr., and Sumié Yotsukura.

In a special finale moment, a real rescue dog—Sabot, trained by Danielle McClammy of K9netic Pack and provided by Underdog Division Inc.—takes the stage. Sabot is also available for adoption during the show’s run, with adoption event information available on the Imagination Stage website.

Stanford, who served as Imagination Stage’s longtime Artistic Director, described the story as “a reflection of the deep emotions children feel for their pets and the simple magic of snow. My goal is to charm and amaze the whole family—and yes, there’s a surprise ending.”

Special Performances:

Meet the Actors: Select dates including Nov. 23, Dec. 6, and Jan. 3

ASL-Interpreted Performances: Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. & Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.

Sensory-Friendly Performance: Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

Recommended for ages 4 and up.

About Imagination Stage

Founded in 1979, Imagination Stage is the DC region’s largest professional theatre for young audiences and a national leader in arts-based youth development. Through its mainstage productions, community partnerships, and educational initiatives, the organization empowers young people to explore empathy, creativity, and collaboration through the performing arts.

Learn more at imaginationstage.org.